On Friday, September 16, the killing of Ummakulsum Sani Buhari by her Chinese lover in Kano state caused outrage in various quarters.

However, barely two days after her gruesome murder, an emotional video showing the stabbed lady predicting her death has surfaced on social media.

Ummita had earlier told her friend that she would die before her. Photo: @KhaliphaJibreel

A video clip circulating on the internet showed the 23-year-old lady visibly elated while she chatted with an unidentified female friend.

Ummita as she was fondly called by friends and relatives was seen telling her female friend who she referred to as Saurauniyya that she may die before her.

Ummita's words:

“Sarauniya I may die before you; everyone has own destiny and it comes unannounced. I may sleep today and never wake up (die).

"May we die with faith and you cannot die and leave me until you give birth to twenty children."

But in her response, Saurauniyya quickly chipped in while rebuking her friend that she was not going to die.

She said:

“I will die before you; no, I will die before. You will die until you give birth to fifty children, hhhhhh.”

The two friends finally got caught up in laughter after their short dialogue on the issues of death.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the video posted on Twitter, Bruno Obioma wondered what such a pretty young lady was doing with someone who could take her life.

Another Twitter user, Abdul Haliru urged people to always to mindful of what they say as it might catch up with them.

Ummita was killed by her Chinese lover in the residence of the victim’s parents located adjacent National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Janbulo quarters, Gwale local government area of Kano.

It was gathered that the young lady had allegedly dumped the Chinese man to marry another person thus infuriating her ex-lover.

Source: Legit.ng