My uncle is there: Reactions as 56 dead Nigerians leave unclaimed assets in UK
Interesting reactions have followed reports that some Nigerians left unclaimed assets in the United Kingdom. Some Nigerians on social media also used the medium to chastise those who always keep secrets from their people.
Here are reactions from Nigerians on social media.
Humphrey Danladi
Wow!
The best place to invest should be your country if not because of greed and the notion some people have about investing abroad,if these assets or investments were in Nigeria it will have a ripple effect on the entire economy even the owners are deceased.
Okorie Chukwuka Justice
An organized Country, look at the way they are calling the relatives to come and claim or have a fair share on the property while some people are fighting Igbos to leave their property in Lagos... Nigeria is a big scam.
Nneoma Benise Igbere
That's is the result of greed, selfishness and wickedness of most humans who chose to eat alone.A lot of them have poor and wretched family members who needed their help and all you keep hearing is things are hard over there.Now property don loss like that
Okibe Daniel Joyce
Wow! That's very kind of the UK government. We commend and appreciate them whenever they do any good thing and equally do the opposite when they do bad things.
Nwagbara Anurika Happiness
I honestly feel that the list is not complete. I am looking for my mother father brother uncle's name that left Nigeria to UK since 1990 and he didn't return.
I need help. Tell the UK government to release the other list
Ogechukwu Udenweze
Hmmm! This is a big lesson to people who keeps secrets! Only God knows how much in their bank accounts over there and relatives are languishing in poverty.
Israel Elube
My father's brother went to UK about 20 years ago. His name must be on the list
