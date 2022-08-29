Abubakar Atiku, Zamfara emir has been confirmed dead outside the shores of Nigeria, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates

The dismissed traditional ruler died on Sunday, August 28, at a private hospital after a long drawn-out illness

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Bello Matawalle sacked the Emir, Abubakar on April 27, 2021 for allegedly supporting bandits in his domain

A report by The Punch has it that the dismissed Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara state, Abubakar Atiku, has died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Atiku died in a private hospital in Abu Dhabi following a protracted illness.

A family member, Sani Zurmi, who confirmed the development to the newspaper, disclosed that the remains of the deceased were yet to be brought to Nigeria for burial.

Governor Bello Matawalle on April 2021, dismissed Abubakar for allegedly aiding banditry in his emirate. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Abubakar's corpse is still in Dubai, the family confirmed

Zurmi said:

“His remains are still in Dubai due to non availability of flight to bring the deceased back home for burial.”

Meanwhile, the deceased was dethroned alongside the Emir of Dansadau, Husaini Umar on April 27, 2021, for allegedly aiding banditry in their respective emirates.

