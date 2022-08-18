President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 18, left Aso Rock Villa and arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Buhari, who was said to have landed at the state capital's Air Task Force Base around 12: 15pm headed to the palace of the Shehu of Borno.

Before he proceed to the Shehu's palace, the president was received by Governor Babagana Zulum; his deputy, Usman Kadafur, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umaru Farouk, and vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Other persons who welcomed Buhari at the Air Force Base were members of national and state houses of assembly, as well as some other top government officials.

The mission of the president in Borno is to commission some key projects embarked upon and completed by the Zulum-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng