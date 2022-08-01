The hope of Nigerian students has again been left hanging following the o ver five months strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities

This is as the meeting the union had with the federal government on Monday, August 1st was unsuccessful

Following this development, the industrial action has been extended by four months, which means students would spend more time at home and their academic activities put to a halt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its strike action by another four weeks to give the Federal Government more time to meet its demands, The Nation reports.

The union arrived at this conclusion at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, July 31.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has extended the ongoing strike by another four weeks, after a failed meeting with FG. Photo credit: ASUU

In a statement by its president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the union said:

“Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01 am. on Monday, August 1st, 2022.”

He added that the Union took the decision after extensive deliberations on the government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing the issues it raised, Daily Trust added.

The strike entered its 168 days on Monday, August 1, 2022.

