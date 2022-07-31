Residents of of Ondo West local government area of Ondo state have been urged to pay their land use charge

The call was made by the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) during an awareness campaign

According to the department, payment of taxes will help government in providing projects to different communities

In efforts to achieve its mandate of improving the state revenue generation, the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) has embarked on massive awareness and sensitisation of residents of Ondo West local government area on the importance of paying their land use charge promptly.

The awareness campaign took place on land use charge around Valentino street, Funbi Fagun street, Sabo, motor parks in the city, markets, among so many other streets in Ondo town.

According to Fidelis Fajugbagbe, head of department, land use, Ondo state internal revenue service, the essence of the sensitisation is for the people to increase the level of compliance in respect of land use charges.

He said:

“The level of compliance is fine but we want something better because at the end of the year, we are contemplating on coming to this place to do a lot of community impacting projects and the level of compliance will actually determine the number of projects we will be able to do here.

“In Ondo West local government, the compliance level of residential buildings has not been too encouraging. Then we have issues where people have been given bills of 4 years or 6 years and they are telling us that they want to pay 1 year at a time, so we are passing a message to them now that they can pay a year at a time, we are making it convenient for our people to pay as they want.

“Before the advent of this land use charge, we are doing, the local government collect tenement rate, the state government collect land use, others collect ground rent, so there was duplicity of collections and collecting agencies.”

Going further, he urged the people to pay their taxes as there are so many things for the government to do but the finances are never enough, so their payment, irrespective of the amount counts.

His added:

“We appeal to our people to support us, pay up the little you have, help us in driving this. We promise to communicate everything they’ve told us to the appropriate quarters and there will be differences in our infrastructure."

