The Zamfara state kidnap kingpin has shared strong details on what is done to abducted victims

In a recent documentary, Ada Aleru disclosed that he is only interested in killing the kidnap victims and not abducting them

Meanwhile, kidnapping and killing of victims is the new normal for bandits in some parts of the country which has kept state governors on their feet nowhere is safe in Nigeria anymore

A notorious banditry kingpin, identified simply as Ada Aleru, who was recently named the Sarkin Fulani Yandoton Daji Emirate (the head of the Fulani in Yandoton Daji) in a stunning confession, disclosed he does not kidnap people but kills them.

The coronation of Aleru, who is the leading terrorist in Tsafe and Faskari axis of Zamfara and Katsina states, generated public outcry across the country, Premium Times report.

Zamfara terrorist warlord reveals what he does to kidnap victims. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

Aleru was given a chieftaincy title

The state government, subsequently, suspended the Emir of the town, Aliyu Marafa, who conferred the title on Aleru, who is wanted in neighbouring Katsina State for mass killings.

A bounty was placed on Aleru's head by the Kastina state government

The Katsina government placed a bounty of N5 million on information leading to the arrest of Aleru, who is accused of killing 52 people in Kadisau, a community in Faskari Local Government in 2019.

In his first and only known interview with the media, Aleru told the BBC that he is angry with Hausas and the Nigerian government.

"I kill victims" - Aleru

In a documentary titled, “The Bandit Warlords of Zamfara” billed to be aired on Monday, July 25, 2022, Aleru said while his men kidnap people, he is only interested in killing people.

Aleru said:

“My men do that; I just go and kill them (people).”

Foreigners kidnapped as terrorists strike in Niger state, kill policemen, others

In another related development, bandits have reportedly killed no fewer than 17 people and left several others severely injured after attacking a mining site managed by the Chinese Nationals at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The attack was launched on Wednesday afternoon, June 29, during which 17 persons, including mobile policemen guarding the miners and workers, were killed.

Legit.ng gathers that the attackers, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have arrived in the community around 2pm and headed to the mining site, shooting at anyone on sight.

Source: Legit.ng