Fresh details have emerged regarding the trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice

This time around, a UK doctor has been charged for working closely with the former deputy senate president to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian

Meanwhile, the doctor is also believed to have planned the travel of Ukpo Nwamini David from Nigeria to the UK

In a new report by The Nation, a London-based medical doctor has been charged over an alleged plot to harvest the kidney of a homeless Nigerian, for Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

Identified simply as Obinna Obeta, aged 50, of Hillbeck Close, Southwark, southeast London, appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 13 July, accused of conniving with the Ekweremadus to arrange for the travel of Ukpo Nwamini David (21) from Nigeria to the UK.

A London-based medical doctor has been accused of working with Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

The doctor working with the former lawmaker

Obeta is also alleged to have conspired with the former Deputy Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of David with a view to exploiting him via organ harvesting.

The charges against the doctor

The charges come under the Modern Slavery Act, according to The Mail of London.

Prosecutors claim the Ekweremadus planned to have David’s kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

David is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London.

The prosecutors are also accusing the Ekweremadus of treating David as a slave before he escaped and went to Staines police station in Surrey.

National Identity Management Commission gets new order from court over Ekweremadu's case

The National Identity Management Commission has been ordered to produce the official details of David Ukpo, the organ donor for Sonia Ekweremadu.

The court's order was given by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, July 1, following the trial of the embattled lawmaker of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

It was reported that the court in its ruling ordered the release of the official details of Ukpo to the former deputy Senate president and his wife.

Organ harvesting allegation: Ekweremadu's kinsmen take bold step, begin to pull strings for lawmaker

The former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu seems to be getting the support of his kinsmen from Enugu state.

The people under the auspices of the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League called on individuals and groups including the Nigerian government to throw their weight behind the embattled lawmaker.

According to the group, it is important that all due process is followed throughout the investigation and trial of Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng