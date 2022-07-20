You conspire with my wife "to poison me", Lawmaker accuses reps spokesperson

A former house of representatives member, Robinson Uwak, has insisted that the spokesperson of the green chamber, Benjamin Kalu, is having a romantic relationship with his wife

Uwak also alleged that the lawmaker conspired with his wife, who has had 2 children for him, to poison and kill him

Uwak was reacting to a statement by Kalu through his lawyer where he demanded for a retraction and an apology for the allegation

Robinson Uwak, a former lawmaker, has insisted that the House of Representatives spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, has an amorous relationship with his wife, Keiza Uwak.

According to The Nation, Uwak was reacting to a letter dated July 17, where Kalu, through his lawyer, demanded a retraction and an apology for the alleged defamatory comment against him.

The former lawmaker insisted that his allegations were neither fables of falsehood nor lacked reality.

Kalu added that he had not met Uwak before and had not spoken to his wife since the expiration of her contract in 2009.

He said marriage is for mature minds with a capacity to handle internal issues, especially within the first three years of marriage, describing it as the most challenging that should be distanced from social media.

Uwak, in his response, insisted that the allegations were true, adding that:

he conspired with my wife who has had two children for me, to poison me.

“I maintain that these statements against Benjamin Kalu are not garnished fables of falsehoods or verisimilitudes of reality. They are truthful claims of a man who is desperate to save his life and marriage."

