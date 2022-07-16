BREAKING: Vice president Yemi Osinbajo undergoes hospitalised
by Aanu Adegun
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently at the hospital for a surgical procedure over pain in his leg. Laolu Akande, spokesman to the vice-president, disclosed this on Saturday.
According to Akande, Osinbajo’s surgery is “on account of a recurrent leg pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash”.
The spokesman, however, did not name the hospital where the vice-president is undergoing the surgery.
Source: Legit.ng
