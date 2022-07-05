At least 139 clerics and worshipers have been killed in various attacks across the country between January 1, 2021, and July 4, 2022.

Also, no fewer than 394 religious faithful were kidnapped during the period under review.

The figures were collated from media reports of targeted attacks on churches and mosques.

A breakdown of the incidents showed that 53 Islamic clerics and worshipers were killed and 165 abducted while 229 Christians were kidnapped and 86 were murdered.

Also, suspected bandits kidnapped 50 Muslims on a Maulud procession in Katsina on March 11.

On May 10, gunmen stormed a Katsina Mosque and reportedly abducted 40 worshipers. In September, one person was killed and three parishioners were abducted from a Church in Kogi.

Furthermore, armed hoodlums also reportedly shot 17 people dead and abducted 18 others from a Mosque in Niger state on October 25.

Similarly, bandits were said to have attacked a mosque in Kaduna where they abducted 24 persons on March 10, 2022.

A police inspector and two others were kidnapped from an Ogun mosque on April 3.

On June 4, armed herdsmen struck Abia, abducted a pastor and his wife and also stabbed another person while 40 persons were reportedly killed during the attack on St Xavier Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo state, on June 6.

Also, On June 19, gunmen were said to have attacked Catholic and Baptist churches, killed four and abducted 44, while 21 Muslim pilgrims were abducted in Sokoto on June 22.

In the latest attacks, gunmen abducted two Catholic priests in Edo on July 3 while on July 4, suspected bandits kidnapped another Catholic priest in Kaduna.

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, Onike Abdul-Azeez tasked the government to protect worship centres and also advised the religious faithful to be responsible for their security by deploying security cameras, metal detectors and other security measures.

A former Imam, Apo legislative mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid said the attacks on the worship centres were a pointer that nowhere was safe in the country.

