Rampaging herdsmen have lynched a Lagos bus conductor to death after two cows strayed into the busy road and one of them died

The conductor who was identified as Ahmed, popularly known as Omoga was killed in the presence of the police who were on duty around the scene

According to the report, a police station is located a few poles from the scene where the 30-year-old conductor was lynched to death

An eyewitness in the Age-Mowo area of Badagry in Lagos has narrated how a middle-aged bus conductor was lynched to death by rampaging cattle herders.

According to Vanguard, the young man was killed after his commercial bus ran into two cows that strayed into the highway along the busy road around 6:30 am.

The conductor was beaten

One of the cows reportedly died. The conductor was beaten to death after his driver fled.

The 30-year-old conductor who was identified as Ahmed, popularly called 'Omoga', was beaten to death in the presence of security men including the police who were on duty around the scene, and a crowd of onlookers.

Also, a police station is located a few poles from the scene of the incident.

The incident sparked pandemonium and degenerated into protest by the people around the scene, incensed by the killing of the conductor, whose remain was on the middle of the road.

Why herdsmen killed bus conductor in Lagos

Eyewitnesses accounted that the driver of an LT Volkswagen commercial vehicle with registration number FKJ 756 XH, was coming from Mile 2 when the cow suddenly strayed into the expressway.

A bus driver, Olatunji, who was at the scene, said the bus driver was coming from Mile 2 when, all of a sudden, two cows rammed into the vehicle.

“As soon as the accident occurred, the herders at Agbo-Malu began to chase the bus. The driver managed to escape unhurt, while the herders caught up with the bus conductor.

“They beat him till he became unconscious. After that, they left him, thinking he was dead, only to pounce on him again when he rose and started moving towards Mowo Police Station, perhaps to seek refuge.”

