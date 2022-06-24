No fewer than 5, 000 fake workers have been discovered in the ministry of information headed by Mr. Lai Mohammed

The federal government has however handed over the human resource at the ministry of labour to an anti-graft agency ICPC

Meanwhile, the federal government has reiterated its commitment to diligent civil servants as it plans an increment in their salary

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria said it is making plans to in the salary package of civil servants soon, TheCable reported.

This was made known by the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello on Thursday, June 23 at the launching of the cultural change video and federal civil service strategy and implementation plan (FCSSIP) in Abuja

The FCT minister, Mohammed Bello spoke on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 23. Photo: Mohammed Bello

As conveyed by the FCT minister, President Buhari disclosed that a committee has been set up to harmonise salaries as part of measures at improving “the value proposition of the civil service”.

He said:

“In spite of the difficult economic situation the country is passing through at the moment, you have continued to support the government in our efforts to bring dividends of democracy to the populace.”

The president further noted that his hopes are high for the outcome of the committee’s work in providing the drive for an upward review of the salaries of deserving civil servants, having recently increased the duty tour allowance (DTA) of all civil servants as a starting point.

Buhari said:

“As this process is still going on, I want to encourage you to be patient with us as you continue to give your best services to enable us to sustain the good working relationship between the political office holders and the civil servants.

“With sustained understanding and cooperation, we will together contribute our quota to the development of our country, and our efforts will not be in vain.”

Legit.ng gathered that head of the civil service, Folasade Yemi-Esan in her address revealed that the ministry has uncovered at least 5,000 ghost in the ministry of information.

IPPIS uncovers ghost workers - FG

Meanwhile, Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service, says 5,000 ghost workers have been uncovered in the ministry of information.

She added that the director of human resources at the ministry of labour has been handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after “1,000 fake workers” were discovered at the ministry.

According to her, the exercise has brought down the payroll to 74,000 workers from over 100,000 workers that were earning salaries illegally.

Yemi-Esan also said many of the “fake workers” were detected through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

She said:

“You will be surprised at the number that did not have certificates and have been earning salaries for 10 to 20 years,”

