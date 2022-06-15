Some employees at a farmland in the Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory have killed their employer

Aliyu Takuma, a farmer was killed by some of his workers who dumped him inside a well close to his farmland

The police said that the suspected murderers also stole some livestock including 40 sheep and cattle from the deceased farmer

A farmer in the Jeida community of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, has been killed and dumped inside a well by some of his workers.

Daily Trust reports that Takuma was killed and dumped in a well opposite his farmland by his workers.

The police confirmed that a farmer has been killed and thrown into a well close to his farm by his workers. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

It was gathered that the farmer had gone missing on Thursday, June 2, but a thorough search and investigation revealed that he was murdered and his body disposed into the well.

The deputy spokesperson for the FCT police command, Oduniyi Omotayo, who confirmed the incident said that the killers were arrested by the police at the Kabusa area of Abuja while heading to Kano with rustled cattle belonging to their late employer.

Omotayo added that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing and findings would be made public in due time.

She said:

‘’The brother of the deceased reported at the Kuje Divisional Police Headquarters on June 4, 2022, that his brother left home on June 2, 2022, for his farm and didn’t return.

‘’The police swung into action, deploying investigative apparatus on the complaint. Two suspects, who were farm staff to the deceased, were later arrested at Kabusa axis while heading to Kano with rustled animals belonging to their deceased principal."

The police spokesperson further added that information gathered from the suspected murderers had led to the discovery of Takuma's body in the well.

Sources said that about 40 sheep and six goats were rustled from the farm by the suspects after killing their owner.

