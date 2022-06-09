A team from the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) were in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

Delegates from the commission visited the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Eneche at the Glory Dome

Members of the USCIFR led by its commissioner, Frederick Davie commended the pastor for all that God is doing through his ministry

A delegation from the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on Tuesday, June 7, paid a courtesy visit to the Dunamis International Gospel Centre’s The Glory Dome.

The delegations' visit comes four days after some gunmen launched an attack on the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5.

Delegates from the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom with Pastor Enenche, his wife, and others. Photo: Paul Enenche

Source: UGC

The attack by the yet to be identified gunmen led to the killing of over 20 worshippers while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Led by its commissioner, Frederick Davie and accompanied by Zachary Udin, researcher, Madeline Velturo, policy Analyst, and Mr Daniel Rhema, Political Officer, the delegation was taken around the church auditorium.

Other places visited by the team were the Rose of Sharon Parks and Gardens, all the way to the Destiny Christian Academy.

The team were taken around the 100,000 capacity auditorium by Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky.

Also inspired by the gigantic facility, the delegation said they are glad at what God is using Eneche and his wife, to do for people especially Nigerians through the Dunamis Church.

How I was hit by bullet while hiding under church pew, Owo attack survivor reveals

The Federal Government had been called upon to ensure that it ups its game in securing Nigerians and their property at all times.

The call was made to the government by Benjamin Asogbuwa, a survivor of the Owo church attack by gunmen.

According to Asogbuwa who was hit by a bullet, Sunday mass when they started hearing gunshots outside the church building.

Ondo governor says America's mass shooting child's play compared to Owo church killing

America's mass shooting had been described as a child's play compared to the killing of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state.

The description was given of the incident by the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Sunday, June 5.

According to the governor, the incident is the most horrific and tragic event that would never be allowed to happen again in the state.

