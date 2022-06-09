Apostle Suleman has declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The outspoken cleric made his preferred candidate known ahead of the 2023 presidential election on his Facebook page

Meanwhile, his followers who support the presidential aspiration of Obi have hailed him for his choice of candidate

The General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has subtly announced the name of his preferred presidential candidate.

The cleric chose to show his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate on his Facebook page when he simply wrote: Peter Obi.

Apostle Suleman has declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. photo: Johnson Suleman

Source: Facebook

This has consequently attracted reactions from many of his followers who praised him for taking such a bold step.

Here some reactions from his followers on Facebook

Victoria Tessy

Papa endorse Peter Obi. Let holy ghost do what he knows how to do best. Mr peter obi is the best Candidate for this.

Michael Ugwum Nwogu

This is why you exceptional. You go straight to the point. No need for too much talk.

David Mega Trax

"I like it when men of God come out openly to support the truth we need. God bless you sir."

Whizzy Blowh

"We stand with him sir. Please father, urge your members to get their PVC, OFM has a strong voice in the country likewise winners and redeem church, please you all have strong voices in this nation, we need your help and prayers as we embark on this journey sir."

Bawa Fabled Ogiez

"Obidience is better than sacrifice. Am walking with my logo, More grace. So happy to see this post! Bless you Sir!! No going back to Egypt, the Egyptians you see today you see them no more."

Jason Anokam

"Can every other influential fathers motivate for this truth, keeping quite when you can speak is not good ooo, PETER OBI 2023."

Source: Legit.ng