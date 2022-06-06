The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo was not involved in an accident as widely reported on social media, an official has said.

Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the vice president said that contrary to reports that his principal's vehicle somersaulted on the Abuja Airport Road, Osinbajo is hale and hearty.

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter account, Akande said that the vice president had come across a road traffic crash on his way to the Airport on Monday, June 6.

Yemi Osinbajo stopped on his way to Owo on Monday, June 6, to help an accident victim. Photo: Laolu Akande

Akande added that Osinbajo on spotting the incident stopped to lend assistance and ensure the victim of the crash was taken to the hospital with the VP's convoy ambulance.

According to Akande, the incident occurred about two hours before he tweeted at 12.12 pm on Monday, June 6.

He also shared photographs from the scene of the accident while stating that the victim have been taken to an unnamed hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said:

" He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday's attack in Owo."

"VP’s medical and security teams quickly intervened removing the victim from the crushed car which somersaulted on the opposite side of the road and got stuck on a tree. The victim now moved to a hospital."

