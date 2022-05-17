Nigeria’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, has been arrested over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds

According to the EFCC, the stolen funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja

Meanwhile, the revelation has been met by outrage with many Nigerians angry that such criminal acts occurred in the administration of Buhari

Following reports that the Nigeria’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, was arrested over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds, many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation over an N80 billion fraud.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement by the EFCC.

Source: Twitter

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only).

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

President Muhammed Buhari appointed Mr Idris accountant-general on June 25, 2015.

Some Nigerians while reacting to the news of the arrest blasted President Buhari while others appealed to ASUU not to end the ongong strike.

Dayo Williams wrote:

President Muhammadu Buhari's famed body language could not even prevent his appointee, the accountant-general of the federation, from fiddling with N80 billion belonging to our commonwealth via proxies and bogus consultancy services. I vividly recall I raised one or two issues about his suitability for the topmost job then on account of his credentials in the public space. I can only imagine the revelations that will litter these streets when the Buhari administration is finally over.

On its part, Build Up Nigeria, directly addressed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) urging the union not to end the strike until the demands are met.

Dear ASUU, if the Accountant General of the Federation can steal ₦80 billion, then you have no reason to end your strike. Ask Buhari to use the stolen ₦80 billion to pay you and then keep the change. After all, the money you are asking for is not even up to ₦80 billion!

Just look at how morally bankrupt Nigeria is. The same Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, married a 16 year old girl and he was not sacked or arrested by Buhari. Should anyone then be surprised that a man who can marry a 16 year old can also steal ₦80 billion!

Manny Mankwe

"Abacha would be a child’s play by the end of this administration, the amount of looting the Northern politicians and their appointees have done to the Nigerian coffers can never be quantified in this life.

"If we talk they would call us tribalists but which other tribe’s politicians in Nigeria has stolen more from the government? Yet the North remains poor while their politicians steal our collective wealth, why many of their people can’t see who their real enemies are is what one can’t just understand."

Kayode Aderemi

"That's Nigeria for you where the leaders who are entrust with the public funds are embezzling and misappropriating it to enrich themselves, corruptible elements are too many in this country, they're in corridors of power, the president who suppose to appoint the credible people with integrity and fear God didn't instead his appointments into the sensitive offices is always based on the religion and ethnicity sentiments, may God Almighty guide our leaders right."

Dauda B Abubakr

"The corruption going on under Buhari govt is unprecedented, shocking news awaits Nigerians when he eventually left office come 29th May, 2023. Kudos to d officers & personnel of EFFC for this giant work."

Believe Gabriel Isaiah

Nigeria has lost trillions of naira to this current administration mismanagement and embezzlement. If the EFCC really want to work, so many heads will roll."

