Renowned cleric and president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman has faulted the approach of Igbo leaders

According to Suleman, the southeast leaders are not united hence they are destroying one another which is a major problem in the polity

While making reference to the struggle of Biafra, the man of God in a sermon noted that if the nation was created, an Igbo man will still destroy it

The president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has claimed that the Igbo are the problem of Igbo and are always destroying one another.

According to Sahara Reporters, Suleman in a sermon maintained the Igbos never support their own and would publicly disown one another.

Making reference to the struggle of Biafra, Suleman said if the nation was created, it would still be an Igbo man that would destroy it as they did not support one another.

Apostle Suleman is not happy with the disunity amongst the Igbo tribe of Nigeria. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman's position

He made reference to the emergence of an Igbo Senate President Evan Enwerem whom he said was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo who was also replaced by Anyim Pius Anyim.

Suleman opined that the problem of the Igbos were the Igbos.

He said:

“If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth.

“An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. He will carry all the man's money, he will buy land. He wouldn't wait to be settled. The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”

2023: Igbo elders lobby powerful Nigerians, unveil stance, action plan this week

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Igbo elders have started lobbying powerful Nigerians on the need for a southeast presidency.

It was reported that the elders had constituted themselves as a lobby group to get Nigerians to buy into the quest to have the southeast produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

In the last couple of weeks, the elders have met with political, religious, community, and opinion leaders in the north, Middle Belt, southwest, and south-south to canvass support for power to rotate to the zone in 2023.

IPOB are poorly educated children, not terrorists, says Rochas Okorocha

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast.

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo.

