The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will no longer be issuing tickets to train passengers again, minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi confirms

Amaechi said the latest development was a necessary move to curb corruption and insecurity within the sector

He however announced that since the emergence of the E-ticketing service, revenue generated has hit triple

FCT, Abuja - The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has relieved the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) of its duty in handling passengers' tickets and identification, The Cable reports.

This new development according to Ameachi was necessary to reduce the rate of incessant crime and security breaches within the routes, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“Even though we cannot eliminate 100 percent crime and corruption, it will reduce the danger of having to run into security crises."

Ameachi issued this order on Wednesday, April 13 in Abuja when he was presented with the Full Business Case Certificates (FBC) for the Lagos- Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri E-Ticketing service.

The FBC was presented to the minister by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

While speaking on the impact of the E-ticketing service, Amaechi revealed that the federal government witnessed an increase in revenue from N100 million to N400 million monthly.

He said:

“The benefits of the E-Ticketing is that we rose from N100 million to N400 million per month, which is an improvement.”

He revealed that the E-ticketing system was able to brush off issues of revenue breakdown.

Amaechi further disclosed that it has come to his notice that the NRC doesn’t cross-check the identification of passengers on the tickets.

He however stated that he had informed the NRC not to go further with such services in other to allow the experts do their job.

On his part, Michael Ohiani, acting director-general, ICRC, said the concession is to bring about thousands of jobs as well as generate more revenue.

He said:

“The concession is for 10 years. It is going to generate over N140 billion to the federal government, most importantly, it will also create job opportunities for over 3000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The next phase is for the honourable minister to take it to the federal executive council for approval, and the ministry of justice will now clear it.”

Adequate transport system my priority – Rotimi Amaechi

Meanwhile, Ameachi reiterated his commitment to ensure adequate and seamless transport system for Nigerians.

He said:

“It is in the realisation of this that government made transportation infrastructure a priority both in this two plans.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that the nation has a vibrant, responsive, efficient, and effective transport system capable of adequately meeting the needs of a modern, industrial and vibrant economy. "

Ameachi appeals to Nigerians to donate to victims of train attack

While reacting to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Amaechi urged Nigerians to donate to the medical services of the affected victims.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday, March 30 during a visit scene of the incident in Kaduna and to the victims of the attack at the hospital.

Recall Legit.ng reported that dead bodies were recovered at the scene of the incident while some of the victims are still receiving medical treatment.

