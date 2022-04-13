17 Best Online Casinos in Nigeria for Bonuses, Payouts and Game Variety

Nigeria has positioned itself as one of the leading global hubs for online gambling. The best online casinos in Nigeria guarantee the ultimate casino experience by providing a smooth user interface, a wide range of quality casino games, top-shelf bonuses, reliable customer support, and an unparalleled mobile experience.

However, it may be daunting trying to locate these casinos by yourself. That's where we come in.

In this review, we'll present the top 17 casinos that provide an exceptional gaming experience all Nigerian players deserve.

Let’s start!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

• 22Bet: Best Nigerian casino overall

• 888 Casino: Best online casino for user interface

• BetWay: Best gambling site for customer support

• Betfair: Best casino site for daily jackpot games

• Everygame: Best online casino for flexible banking

• Pinnacle: Best online casino and sportsbook

• Genesis: Best themed online casino

• NairaBet: Best casino for virtual sports

• Omni Slots: Solid VIP program

1. 22Bet - Best Online Casino in Nigeria Overall

Pros

• 3000+ top-quality casino games

• Amazing ongoing promotions

• Multilingual site

• Flawless iOS and Android apps

Cons

• A little bit cluttered site layout

22Bet scoops the award for the best Nigerian online casino due to its effort to balance every aspect that contributes to an epic online gambling experience – games selection, mobile & site experience, and available offers.

User Interface: 4.6/5

Once a player successfully signs up for an account and logs in, they'll land on a page with a dark green and white theme. What stands out about the site is how neatly things are organized to accommodate even new players — the top navigation bar has tabs leading to essential sections such as the "Bonuses" and "Jackpots" pages.

Below it, popular game titles are placed on sizable cards with excellent graphics to ensure players can locate games they're looking for easily. There's also a search bar to help filter through the games. And the search is instant, displaying suggestions with every letter typed into the box.

However, we felt that the platform's visuals would improve if the information were spread on more pages, especially promotional adverts. That aside, the overall user experience is excellent, to say the least.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

22bet has a downloadable version for both Android and iOS devices. It may not be the most intuitive application that we've come across (it lacks a well-designed menu), but it fits perfectly on all devices.

This minor issue is diluted by the effective search button, enabling players to locate games quickly. However, the game selection is fewer than what you'll find in the desktop version.

To simplify things, the site highlights games that you can play on the mobile version.

Games Variety: 5.0/5

With over 3,000 casino games on offer, 22bet ensures that all types of casino players have something to have fun with.

These games are put in different sections: table games, slots, and jackpots. And it's common to find differentiated versions of table games.

Popular slots in the casino include the Bonanza slot, Fruit Warp slot, and the Soccer Safari slot.

And if you're not a fan of slots, you can try your luck with table games which include blackjack, Baccarat, and many types of Roulette — each game designed to guarantee the ultimate fun.

Unique Offers: 4.8/5

22bet has one of the best sign-up offers we've seen in a while — a 100% match on the initial deposit up to a maximum of 130,000 NGN.

What was impressive about this bonus is that a player can claim it with as little as 400 NGN minimum deposit. This means that all bankrolls can access it, and newbies can use it to improve their skills.

The only drawback — a 50x wagering requirement within seven days.

This is slightly high to ask from players, but with a good strategy and some bit of luck, players can successfully wager the bonus.

2. 888 Casino - Best Nigerian Casino Interface

Pros

• Unique dark-themed website

• 24+ years of experience (since 1997)

• Available in multiple currencies

• Several ongoing promotions

Cons

• No live chat customer support

888 casino grabs the second spot mainly due to its excellent website design. With its sleek interface, the site makes it very smooth for players to sign up, place bets, and request cashouts.

User Interface: 4.9/5

We were really impressed by the website layout of 888casino. It features a matte-black theme with visually-striking graphics that make it easy to distinguish games.

The left navigation bar is brilliantly laid out, and the homepage has several menus with links to various pages of the platform, such as the "jackpots," "slots," and "live casino."

The balance is always displayed at the top right to ensure players can keep track of their bankroll. And the site is very well optimized with super fast loading times, even at low internet speeds.

Mobile Experience: 4.2/5

888 Casino provides players with a dedicated application for Android, Windows, and iOS users. The application is simple to use and can be downloaded from the website.

Although the desktop version has double the selection that you'll find on the mobile app, there's always something for all players to enjoy.

In case you want to save your phone memory for something else, you can still use the web version on your smartphone. The experience is almost similar. However, regular reloads are essential to ensure everything stays up to date.

Games Variety: 4.6/5

The casino boasts over 1,700 casino games provided by some of the leading software providers in the iGaming industry, such as NetEnt and IGT. To improve the user experience, players can use the search filter to locate their favorite titles.

There are approximately 1430 slots and different Baccarat, Roulette, and blackjack variations. And to make the deal sweeter, there are live-dealer games for everyone.

Some popular slots include the Ultimate Universe, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and the Millionaire Genie. So in case you're a fan of slots, you'll be spoilt for choice.

Unique Offers: 4.8/5

888 Casino rewards new players with a generous offer of a 100% match-up to the first deposit of up to $200. For example, if a player deposits $20, they can play with $40.

What stands out about the offer is that a player is given 90 days to wager it successfully. And the wagering requirement? It's just 30x.

Honestly, this is more than enough time, considering that most of its counterparts offer between 15 and 30 days to wager the welcome offer.

On the other hand, the $20 minimum deposit requirement is reasonable.

3. BetWay - Best Online Casino for Customer Support

Pros

• Reliable customer support

• Many promotions for existing users

• Low wagering requirements

Cons

• Withdrawal restrictions

Betway uses a well-trained, polite, and knowledgeable team to provide prompt assistance to users with any issues.

Players can contact customer support through phone, WhatsApp, email (support@betway.com.ng), Facebook (/BetwayNigeria), Twitter (@BetwayNigeria), and live chat.

User Interface: 4.5/5

The overall design of Betway Nigeria is fantastic, even though some players may find it a bit dull. One of the first things that we have to highlight is that it uses a blend of grey, white, black, and green colors.

On the surface, these colors don't make it as appealing as its competitors, but aesthetics is pretty much subjective.

When it comes to navigation, we didn't experience any problems browsing through the site. In addition to the menu button, the site lists all betting options on the homepage.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

Even though Betway's website is fully compatible with smartphones, some players prefer using the platform's iOS and Android apps — they're more efficient since they use less data.

Android users can download and install the APK file from the website, while iOS users can do so from the App store.

Both cases use cutting-edge technology, allowing players to avail themselves and access everything the casino offers from the palm of their hands.

But one thing that really stands out is the ability to customize notifications. With this feature, players can remain updated on any new changes, promotions, and much more.

Games Variety: 4.5/5

With around 500 slots, video poker, and table games, Betway Nigeria uses visually lush graphics to provide a Las-Vegas like experience.

Interestingly, these games are put in various categories, such as progressives and instant wins. Furthermore, games are divided depending on the data they require, which is an exciting approach in casino gaming.

As for casino games themselves, options are abundant such as Lock of Luck, Shogun of Time, HoldEm poker, American Roulette and Blackjack.

Unique Offers: 4.0/5

Betway Nigeria may not have a welcome offer dedicated to casino players, but it has done a great job to ensure this gap is filled. Players can enjoy "Lucky Numbers" lotto, where they can wager on 35,000+ draws. The amount to be won changes from time to time but is also determined by the staked amount.

4. BetFair - Best Nigerian Casino for Daily Jackpot Games

Pros:

• Top-notch mobile functionality

• 71 Daily jackpot games

• Intuitive site design

Cons:

• No promotions for casino section

Betfair casino has hourly and daily jackpots where players have the potential to win thousands of dollars. The games are supplied by top software providers and boasts excellent graphics and overall gameplay.

User Interface: 4.0/5

Despite being one of the biggest brands in the gambling world, we feel that Betfair can do a little bit of work to improve the user interface. But as it is, we appreciate the fact that the site refreshes regularly (after every 5 - 10 seconds), and the loading times are impressive, to say the least.

Once a player lands on the homepage, they'll see the main categories, which include links such as Vegas Slots, Arcade, Bingo, and Macau. And since there are many tabs to select from, players may have to spend more time going through them.

Lastly, site-specific info such as the "About," "Affiliates," and "Help" is located at the bottom of the page, which is the norm at many online casinos in Nigeria.

Mobile Experience: 3.5/5

Betfair has a downloadable version for Android and iOS, found on the website and the App Store, respectively.

However, players who prefer to use the website can just select the "Instant Play" option after visiting the website. The mobile browser instantly switches to the perfect screen size once the address is entered.

There are over 200 games in the standard casino, but not all are fully compatible with smartphones. But that's not a big issue considering the quality selection of games that Betfair casino has.

Another feature that stands out is that the casino has recurring promotions exclusive to mobile clients only. Even better, they can turn on notifications to get alerts when new promotions become available.

Games Variety: 4.5/5

BetFair’s selection of daily jackpots is quite impressive and the quality of gameplay you’ll experience here is nothing short of epic.

Aside from its jackpot games, this casino provides a selection of top-quality games for the most fickle users. This was not possible when the casino launched. Nonetheless, it took notice, and nowadays, there are 200+ casino games to select from.

These games come with popular titles such as Age of the Gods. Other games such as Kingdoms Rise allow players to access progressive jackpots. When it comes to table games, the selection is equally good. There are different versions of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and so on.

Unique Offers: 3.5/5

At the time of writing, BetFair doesn’t have any casino promotions being offered. We figured they’re working on some exciting bonuses for casino players. We did check other tabs such as the sportsbook and poker sections and there are some ongoing promotions for players to take advantage of. However, we do think this is an area that the casino can significantly improve on.

5. Everygame - Best Online Casino in Nigeria for Banking

Pros

• 12 payment options including crypto

• 130+ high-quality games

• Fast cash outs

Cons

• High withdrawal fees

• No live streaming

• No dedicated app

Everygame Casino, previously known as Intertops, is known for processing cashouts at speeds as fast as 10 minutes. The casino, which also accepts crypto (Bitcoin) cashouts, partners with leading payments companies to provide quick, intuitive, and safe payments.

User Interface: 3.8/5

Some players like a modern feel, while others prefer a traditional approach — at Everygame, you get to experience both.

Casino Red provides a more traditional way of doing things — a smooth interface dominated by a red color. Even though the user interface has undergone several transformations over the years, the vintage feel has been maintained.

In contrast, Casino Classic presents a refined and more modern version of the site. It has gold paint and a pattern similar to carbon fiber, and it's pleasant, especially to the younger generation.

The site scores well when it comes to navigating to various website sections. Also, players can easily filter through the casino lobbies and locate their favorite games.

What we couldn't stand was the fact that each click opens a new tab, which clogs the browser's navigation bar. And this didn't seem like an issue exclusive only to the PC. A change on that would improve the score.

Mobile Experience: 3.8/5

The casino doesn't have a dedicated application for its separate casino sections. However, players can gain access to several games using a mobile browser. Although the game selection is slightly lesser than what's on the desktop version, the quality of games remains the same — players can play without experiencing any glitches.

Games Variety: 4.5/5

The games' library at Casino Red is quite impressive — over 120 games, which consist of video slots, Roulette, blackjack, video poker, and many more. Most of these games are brought by Real Time Gaming (RTG).

On the other hand, Casino Classic has approximately 100 games which consist of table games, progressive jackpots, video poker, slots, and speciality games. All are provided by WGS Technology.

With the games spread well between the two casino versions, both the old and newer generation gamblers always have something to have fun with.

Unique Offers: 4.0/5

Everygame Casino has incredible deposit offers on both Intertops Classic and Intertops Red casinos. The minimum amount required to claim these offers is $20, which is fair. Also, the wagering requirement for their offers is 30x, which is the norm in this industry.

And once you’ve met the wagering requirements, you can request a cash-out and receive your funds quickly, sometimes taking as fast as 10 minutes.

However, players have to use a unique promo code for each offer, which may make the process a little bit complicated for players who are not very familiar with online gambling.

Another disadvantage is that only specific games contribute to the wagering requirements: Scratch Cards, European Slot Poker, Slots, Keno, and Bingo.

Players who're not into these games may find it hard to wager the offers successfully.

Runners-up:

• Pinnacle

• Genesis

• NairaBet

• Omni Slots

• PlayOJO

• BigSpin Casino

• Bacana Play

• SlotsMagic

• Bitstarz

• The Sun Vegas

• Red Kings Casino

Ranking the Best Online Casinos Nigeria Has Ever Seen

Friendly User Interface

From a seamless and convenient design to visual aesthetics, there is so much to consider regarding an online casino’s user interface. The wrong aesthetic may repel players before they even search for their favorite games. However, too much color may seem overwhelming. That’s why we looked for casinos with simple, user-friendly interface that’s easy to navigate.

Mobile Compatibility

Top online casinos guarantee a great gambling experience on mobile devices. Usually, most players will not register on an online casino that's not mobile compatible. It's even better if a casino has a dedicated application for players across all operating systems, i.e., Windows, Android, and iOS.

Variety of Games

Slot fans love joining casinos that provide a wide range of top-quality casino games. The greater the number, the better. These games should include classic slots, progressive slots, table games, live dealer games, etc. Even better, there should be differentiated versions of these games. But this should not include real-money games only.

Top online casinos have a habit of allowing new players to bet for free in the "practice" or "demo" mode. Although the money won here is "virtual," or it can't be withdrawn, it allows players to familiarize themselves with various games in the casino before they risk their hard-earned money.

Excellent Bonuses and Promotions

A good online casino should provide a variety of top-notch bonuses and promotions. The offer should have reasonable wagering requirements – usually range between 10x and 35x.

Also, the casino should allow a player to claim an offer by depositing a reasonable amount. For example, asking players to deposit a minimum of $200 to claim an offer may seem unreasonable — unless there's another catch. $10 - $20 minimum deposit for a bonus is okay!

The player should also be given enough time to research and develop a strategy for wagering the offer. This should be in the range of 20 - 30 days for a bonus with more than 30x as the wagering requirement.

Reliable Customer Support

Naturally, things will always not go as expected, and some issues may arise. The casino needs to be prepared for this by having a reliable customer support team.

Top casinos provide customers with multiple channels of communication, which may include email, live chat, phone support, and even social media channels. Some even go a step further and create a comprehensive FAQ section where players can find answers to the most popular queries.

FAQs on the Best Online Gambling Sites in Nigeria

Are Online Casinos Allowed To Operate in Nigeria?

Yes. Online casinos in Nigeria are regulated by the Nigerian Lottery Commission. Hence, they must have a valid license from the commission before they commence their activities.

Can I Use My Tablet or Mobile To Play?

Yes. The best online casinos Nigeria offers allow players to place wagers using their smartphones and tablets. They are compatible across various operating systems such as Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and Blackberry.

Is It Safe To Use Nigerian Online Casinos?

Yes. The sites that we've recommended are entirely trustworthy, as we've invested quality time to evaluate various features, including safety, security, and trustworthiness. If you decide to use others that are not on our list, make sure they've been tested and have a valid license to operate from the Nigerian Lottery Commission.

How Should I Join Online Casino Sites in Nigeria?

We've already listed the best casino sites in Nigeria that players can take advantage of. Using that as the starting point, you can just click on the respective link to each casino, create an account, deposit some money, and start playing.

Which Are the Most Popular Online Casino Games for Nigerian Players?

The most popular table game in Nigeria is Roulette, with many players preferring the European version. In second place is Baccarat, whose popularity has grown immensely in the last five years. Blackjack has the biggest appeal across all generations in Nigeria, and it tops the list of the most liked card games.

Best Nigerian Casino Sites in a Nutshell

22Bet: Extensive casino games library with diverse categories, great ongoing promotions with reasonable terms, dedicated mobile app with flawless gameplay, several payment methods available, fast payout times

888Casino: Unique casino website layout, clean and easy to navigate interface, a decent welcome offer for new players, great games selection from top software providers, convenient banking

BetWay: Trusted and reliable customer support team, decent casino games library with a diverse selection, fewer promotions available, a great mobile gaming experience with ultra-sharp graphics and incredible sound effects

BetFair: Great selection of daily jackpot games, intuitive website design, limited but high-quality games library, promotions can be improved

Everygame: Separate casino sections, great casino ambience with a Las Vegas vibe, several exciting promotions with low wagering requirements and low minimum deposit, limited casino games selection with games from reputable software providers

How to Get Started at Online Casinos in Nigeria

Finding the best online casino in Nigeria is just a part of the journey — to get the real thrill of this adventure, you have to create an account, log in and play.

Although these casinos look different, the registration process is almost similar. In the next part, we'll provide a quick summary on how to open an account at an online casino, using 22bet as an example.

1. Open an account.

Click on the 22bet link on this page, and you'll be directed to the site's landing page. After that, click the green "Registration" tab at the top-right of the casino's website.

This will give you an option to register in two ways – by phone or online registration.

If you select "By Phone," you'll only be asked to provide your phone number. In contrast, if you choose "Full Registration," you'll be required to provide personal details such as your email, first and last name, password, etc.

2. Enter the confirmation code.

If you select registration by phone number, click "Send Sms" in the registration form. You'll receive a code that you can use to verify your number.

Once you've provided the confirmation code, click "Register."

However, if you choose "Full registration" or registration by email, you just have to click the green "Register" button at the bottom of the sign-up form.

A code will be sent to your email, and you can use it to verify your account in the next step.

3. Deposit funds and play.

Now that your account is ready for use, you need to deposit some funds to start wagering. Note that to claim the welcome bonus, the minimum amount that you have to deposit is $20.

Proceed to the cashier and select a payment method. Next, you should provide your financial information and confirm the amount you want to deposit.

Which Is the Best Nigerian Online Casino for You?

Ready for a beautiful online casino time? You can rest assured that the sites we've recommended here have the best slots variation, an excellent user interface & mobile experience, reliable customer support, and quality bonuses and promotions.

22bet is our #1 online casino for Nigerian players due to its balance in all the areas that make up an epic gambling experience. 888Casino and Betway follow closely, but the rest of the sites we mention guarantee an experience worth trying.

Have fun exploring and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players' needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn't affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out https://www.responsiblegambling.org/.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng