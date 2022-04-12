Ondo state government has made some major changes in its revenue collection by introducing a consolidated revenue collection

According to Tolu Adegbiye, executive chairman of Ondo state Internal Revenue Service, the process of revenue payment has been made easier for the people

Also, the state government has introduced an advanced website to simplify ease of doing business for business owners and individuals

In efforts to simplify easy of doing business, the Ondo state government has made some major changes in its revenue collection. To achieve this, the government in a press conference said that business owners can now pay their taxes in in lump sum instead of paying in multiple places.

It consequently launched the Consolidated Demand Notice to make revenue collection easier, and help business to phase out multiplicity in terms payment of their taxes.

Ondo state government has made some major changes in its revenue collection.

Source: Original

Going further, the government through the Ondo state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) released an advanced website to help the citizens of the state and business owners know every information about their tax situation.

Through the website, business owners and individuals can pay their tax and perform different related duties without any official interactions and with less stress.

Present at the press conference held in Akure, the state capital are: Commissioner for Finance, wale Akinterinwa, Director General of Project Performance and Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akredolu among others.

Speaking at the event, Bababjide Akeredolu praises the internal revenue for revolutiznalising revenue collection in the state with the current launching.

He reserved much praises for the Tolu Adegbie, executive chairman of Ondo state Internal Revenue Service for setting a standard for others to follow.

On his part, Adegbie said the introduction of Consolidated Demand Notice will help business owners in the state save time and enhance their business by cutting out time wasted in attending to revenue collectors who are multiple in nature.

With this, business owners will not need to attend to different government agencies since all their taxes have been consolidated in a single transaction.

