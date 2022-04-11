The former sports minister, Solomon Dalung has expressed dissatisfaction over the way the Buhari-led government is handling security matters in the country

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Dalung disclosed that the inability of the president to win the fight against insecurity showed he has failed Nigerians

The former minister added that his attempt to proffer a solution so far to the issue was put down by the administration

Former minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians and disappointed many, including him with his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

Dalung, in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Sunday, April 10, lamented that the President is sharing power with Northwest bandit leader, Bello Turji and ISWAP terrorists with his failure to tackle insecurity.

The former minister noted that he joined other Nigerians to campaign for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the manner in which the former President Goodluck Jonathan was handling the security problems in the country then.

He affirmed that he met with the former president and offered his advice on how he can tackle the growing insecurity then, but his advice was rejected.

Federal government reveals one major reason why fight against bandits are difficult

Meanwhile, the federal government has opened up on the difficulty of fighting bandits in the country despite its investment in tackling insecurity.

It was reported that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture revealed the difficulty is because of the terrain in which the bandits operate.

Mohammed who made the disclosure as a guest on a Bond FM programme in Lagos on Saturday, April 9, said efforts would be more impactful if the government’s efforts were supported by citizens.

Buhari’s Govt Overwhelmed by Insecurity: Obasanjo Tells Nigerians the Best Solution

In a previous report by Legit.ng, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo expressed concern over the security challenges confronting Nigeria, saying the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been overwhelmed by it.

Obasanjo's statement follows the attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists on Monday, March 28.

Reacting to the incident, Obasanjo expressed concern that citizens “are no longer safe on the road, in the train, and at the airport”

