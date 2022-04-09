The news that would sadden the heart of many as unknown men attacked the Plateau state commissioner for environment and his family

According to reports, they abducted the wife and daughter of Mr. Usman Bamaiyi, the commissioner for environment in Plateau

Meanwhile, this sad development has been confirmed by the spokesperson for the state's police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel

Gunmen invaded the residence of Plateau state commissioner of environment, Usman Bamaiyi, in the wee hours of Saturday, April 9, abducting his wife and daughter.

It’s unclear if the commissioner was at home when the armed gang stormed the house in Gindiri community of Mangu Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Lalong is not relaxing in his efforts to ensure the safety of the people is very sure. Photo credit: Plateau state government

Source: Facebook

Police react

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, who confirmed the incident said men of the Command were already on the trail of the abductors to ensure the safe rescue and release of the victims, The Guardian added.

Senate raises alarm as bandits take over Kaduna

In another report by Legit.ng, a motion raised by a Kaduna senator, Uba Sani at plenary last Tuesday, March 28, drew the Senate’s attention to “the continuing attacks on communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

In their resolution after expressing varied emotions over the ongoing bandits' attack, mostly characterized by fear, the lawmakers called on the military to, without delay go after the terrorists, bombard them, and ensure peace returns to the transport sector and other areas of concern.

Kill them, eliminate them, Adesina says

Meanwhile, a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, admitted that Nigeria is at war following the incessant attacks by bandits.

According to Adesina, bandits had declared war on the country, and the earlier they are stopped, the better for the country.

He said, no matter what rights activists would want to say, the only option left is to kill and eliminate completely bandits and terrorists championing the constant attacks.

With the marching orders from the Villa, it’s yet to be seen if the men of the underworld will put on hold attacks on facilities and communities around Kaduna and Niger state. While efforts were on to track the bandits responsible for the train attack, more attacks have been recorded on the road and in villages within the axis.

There were rumours in town that the nation’s president was unable to go to the national stadium to support the Super Eagles for fear of insecurity, resulting in too many questions about the nation’s security situation.

Source: Legit.ng