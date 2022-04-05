Human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has accused a couple of trying to forcefully take away a set of twins from a woman

According to him, the said woman had an agreement with the couple but the said agreement was not honoured

Going further, the counsel also alleged that the said couple are now going after his client with the Nigeria police and the INTERPOL

A serious allegation has been levelled against a Nigerian couple who reportedly came from America by human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

The couple, identified as Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi were accused of breach of agreement.

Specifically, the counsel claimed that the couple had an agreement with a woman Ms. Gift Chinyere Solomon. The agreement was that Chinyere will be a surrogate mother for them and in return, she would be compensated with some certain things.

The counsel said the couple failed on their part as they were only able to give the woman a paltry sum of N600,000 for all her efforts despite their laid down terms. However, they are now back in Nigeria to seize the children from the said Chinyere and her husband who have been taking care of the babies the surrogacy produced.

Going further, Effiong in a press statement released on his Facebook page alleged that the American couple has employed services of the Nigeria police and the INTERPOL to seize the twins from the surrogacy from the Chinyere.

He added that Chinyere was also the donor of the egg that produced the babies.

Efforts to reach the couple for comments have been unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

Here is Barrister Inibehe's full statement:

I am compelled by extreme urgency, to alert the Nigerian Government, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the American Embassy in Nigeria, the media, international community and the general public about the ongoing sinister efforts by a Nigerian American couple, Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi, to use the instrumentality of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) at the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to forcefully and illegally seize a set of twins (males) from their genetic, biological and surrogate mother, Ms. Gift Chinyere Solomon.

Our client, Ms. Gift Chinyere Solomon, was approached by her aunt, Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi, and her husband, Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi, to be a surrogate mother for them since they were unable to bear children on their own as a couple. After much pressure, our client agreed to the surrogacy process based on three immutable conditions, namely:

1. That the couple who are dual citizens of Nigeria and the United States of America (USA), would secure American Visa for her and ensure that she travels to the USA where they would sponsor her in a Nursing programme in a school in the USA;

2. That they will pay for her parents’ urgently needed surgeries; and

3. That they will fully cater for her personal, antenatal and postnatal needs and other essential and ancillary needs.

Following the acceptance of the above conditions by Mr. and Mrs. Onyemaobi, our client was admitted at a fertility clinic in Lagos State in the month of February 2021 where she successfully underwent the process of traditional surrogacy resulting in her pregnancy and eventual delivery of a set of male twins named Chukwuemeka and Chinonso.

However, our client briefed us that soon after she donated her eggs which were extracted from her and artificially inseminated using spe*m purportedly from Mr. Onyemaobi, which resulted in her pregnancy, the couple abandoned her to her fate and did not show reasonable concern or care towards her and her unborn babies. It took persistent complaints from our client before the couple reluctantly sent a paltry sum of N600,000 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira only) to her at two instalments of N400,000 and N200,000 respectively.

The said sum of money was not, and could not have been sufficient to cater for the expensive antenatal and postnatal medical and related needs of our client and the set of twins. All efforts by our client to get the couple to keep to the promises they made to her proved abortive. Apart from processing an international passport for our client, the couple also reneged on their promise to take our client to the USA and sponsor her in a Nursing programme.

As if the betrayal was not enough, the couple also refused to sponsor the urgently needed surgeries of our client’s parents. Our client’s father died on her birthday on the 9th of January, 2022 after battling sickness without getting the needed medical attention due to lack of funds. Our client’s mother is still battling her medical condition with no funds to undergo the needed surgery.

Our client’s newly married husband who had consented to the surrogacy arrangement while they were dating, out of his kindness and love for her his wife and the twins, took responsibility for the welfare and medical needs of our client and the two children. He assumed a fatherly role for the babies before their birth, while they were in the incubator for one month, after their birth and up to this moment. The children were born prematurely at 8 months of pregnancy which warranted their incubation.

Suddenly, Mr. and Mrs. Onyemaobi have returned from the United States, and are now in Nigeria seeking to reap where they did not sow (it takes more than sp*rm donation to be a parent) by recruiting INTERPOL and the Nigeria Police Force to forcefully and illegally seize our client’s 7 months old babies from her. The INTERPOL is now desperately hunting our client and her husband and their immediate family members with the sole intention of seizing the set of twins from them, with the likelihood of the babies being smuggled out of the country.

The INTERPOL is going after our client over fabricated and baseless allegations of “criminal breach of contract”, “criminal breach of trust”, “criminal conspiracy” and other ridiculous allegations levelled against our client by the couple.

As far as the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are concerned, the Police in whatever name or form, has no power to investigate or arrest any person over matters bothering on ‘contract’ or which are civil in nature. If the couple are convinced that the so-called “surrogacy agreement”, which we are reliably informed they have now fabricated in their sickening desperation to seize our client’s kids, is valid, legal and enforceable in Nigeria, why have they not approached a competent court of law for redress? Why resort to crude intimidation?

It is also important to alert the public that our client’s brother was kidnapped by yet to be apprehended criminals. But luckily, he escaped in the bush where he was taken to while the kidnappers were arguing over the phone over money with their sponsor(s). This kidnap incident happened soon after Mr. Onyemaobi called and threatened the victim that himself and members of his family were already dead. We challenge Mr. Onyemaobi to deny this. Also, our client’s sick mother narrowly escaped being kidnapped after her residence was invaded by yet to be apprehended gunmen who stormed her apartment in search of her. Both cases took place over the weekend in Aba town in Abia State and have been reported to the Nigeria Police Force. Our client’s immediate family members are now in hiding.

The same couple who do not know the hospital where the set of twins were born, are now trying to use the Police to forcefully and illegally seize the babies because they believe that Nigeria, unlike the United States of America where they reside as dual citizens, is a lawless country where any nonentity can hire the Police for nefarious activities.

To be clear, our client has no intention of handing over her lovely children whom she has suffered to raise to this point with her husband to a deadbeat couple who had abandoned her and the babies in their most vulnerable period and had reneged on the agreed conditions for the surrogacy. That will be robbing Peter to pay Paul. That will be immoral, callous, oppressive, unjust and ungodly.

Mrs. Shullam to the best knowledge of our client, already has five children (though from a different marriage or relationship). It is in the best interest of the twins to live with our client and her caring husband being the only parent they know. Our client and her husband have since undertook full responsibility for the welfare of the set of twins, Chukwuemeka and Chinonso.

We therefore urge Nigerians to impress upon INTERPOL and the Nigeria Police Force not to allow themselves to be used as agents of injustice, oppression, impunity and crass lawlessness. They should stay-out of this matter and advise the couple to approach the court for redress if they have a cause of action.

We are fully ready to meet them in court for the law to be tested, and for the rights and obligations of the parties to be determined through the judicial process. Our client has not committed any offence known to law by her decision to keep and cater for her biological children.

Source: Legit.ng