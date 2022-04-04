The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation has been commended for the efforts made by the Super at the World Cup qualifiers matches

This commendation was given to the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF by the Civil Society Network for Good Governance

According to the organisation, Pinnick used his clout to place Nigeria and Nigerians in the global spotlight all through the qualifiers' matches

The Civil Society Network for Good Governance on Monday, April 4, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Speaking at a Press Conference in Abuja, the national president of CSNGG, Adefila Kamal told journalists that the network reached the decision on the strength of the exceptional performance of the Super Eagles team.

A CSO has passed a vote of confidence on Amaju Pinnick-led NFF. Photo: Amaju Pinnick

Source: Getty Images

While empathizing with Nigerians on the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 Quarter FIFA World Cup, the group noted that Nigerian football has witnessed a lot of transformation and reforms.

A case in point, the network said is the large number of sponsors attracted by the Amaju Pinnick led board, which has put the NFF on the path to self-funding, with less than 10 per cent from the government coffers.

Also noting that even the greatest footballing nations lose games and competitions, the network called for Nigeria to rise again in unity and do better.

The network also called for support for the leadership of the NFF in order to enable him to take necessary corrective measures.

While urging Pinnick to remain focused on the onerous task ahead, the group also advised him to make himself available to seek reelection.

According to the network, the fact that Pinnick had stabilized, despite being confronted with a series of existential crises shows that the has all the qualities of a good leader.

The network also said that:

"Pinnick used his significant clout in global football to put Nigeria and Nigerians on the global map, with more than nine Nigerians serving in various high-level capacities in CAF and FIFA”.

The group further noted that Pinnick had concluded plans for the “construction of 2 pitches in each of the 36 states of Nigeria, with the first six already completed in each of the geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Adefila further noted that travel and logistics for the national teams had become easier and more comfortable, while 'Grade A' friendly matches have become the norm for the Super Eagles.

He said:

"Although no other individual in Nigeria has done more to put Nigeria on the map in the beautiful game than Amaju Melvin Pinnick...members will rally around him in human and material resources."

Source: Legit.ng