Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that he will never take out of Oyo people's money for himself.

The governor made this assertion while reacting to the allegation levelled against Oyo state government of inflating the N998million notebook contract for secondary schools students.

He took to his official Twitter page and gave this assurance through a tweet he shared on Monday, April 4.

His reaction

On Sunday, April 3, Makinde, threatened to resign if the allegation is true.

The politician who also said the allegation was the handiwork of mischievous people who were hell-bent on defaming his administration, spoke at the grand finale of the first anniversary of a private radio station, Agidigbo 88.7FM, held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Ibadan.

He said allegations of contract inflation, fraudulent contract bidding and contract ambiguity against his administration were untrue, insisting that if a thorough investigation was conducted and the allegations were found to be true, he would not hesitate to resign.

He tweeted:

"Oyo state people know that I will never take one naira out of their money for myself."

