Nigeria's leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted angrily to the killing of over 15 persons by cultists in the Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun state

The president while condemning the incident ordered the security agencies to put an end to the activities of cultists in the state

Earlier, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun ordered the relocation of security agencies to Sagamu in other to fish out those involved in the recent cult activities

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies in Ogun to give a 'fight to finish' to stem the tide of cultism and cult-related activities in the state.

The president made this call through a statement on Thursday, March 31, after cultists killed over 16 people in the state within 10 days.

Premium Times reports that a battle between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups in the state led to the killing of a popular area boy, known as Tommy, and 15 others.

Worried about the spate of killings in the country, the president met with security chiefs recently.

Worried by the spate of killings, President Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, ordered security agencies to dismantle cultists or cult-related activities in the state.

The president in a statement said:

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.”

Insecurity: Bombard terrorist enclaves, Senate tells Nigerian military

In a related development, the Nigerian military has been urged to declare a full-scale war on terrorists operating across states of the country.

The call was made by lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate after the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28.

According to the Senate, the operations of the terrorists in Kaduna makes it imperative for the appropriate authorities to take decisive action.

Cult clash between rival groups claim 8 lives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a bloody clash between rival cult groups had left 8 dead.

A source whose name was not revealed said the clash started at a friend’s night programme when some boys accosted a Vikings carrying bag in his hands at midnight at Etebi in Esit Eket

According to the source, the Black Axe group searched the bag and discovered it contained locally made pistols that they seized, which later degenerated into violence.

