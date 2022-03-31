The deadline for Nigerians to link their phone numbers with their National Identity Numbers (NIN) would expire today, March 31

Meanwhile, the deadline was to elapse on Friday, December 31, but the government again moved it to March 31, 2022, for the ninth time since December 2020

Following this development, the fate of many hangs in the air as it is not clear yet if the federal government might consider its citizens and grant an extension again

The Federal Government’s extension granted to telecom subscribers across the country to link their subscriber identity module (SIM) with their National Identity Numbers (NINs) ends today.

The Wednesday, March 31 extension was granted last December after the earlier deadline had elapsed.

According to The Nation, it is uncertain if FG will grant any extension as calls made to the spokesman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, and the Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NIMC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, were not returned last night.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said earlier that seven SIM cards can be linked to one NIN on the recently launched NIMC mobile application. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Also, there was no response to a text message sent to Adegoke’s phone number seeking clarification on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Previous move

Last year, the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, had conveyed the approval of the federal government to extend the deadline for the NIN-SIM data verification till March 31, 2022.

As of December 30, 2021, NIMC had issued over 71 million NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

NIMC also set up enrolment centres in over 31 countries to cater to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

FG extends deadline

Earlier, the federal government extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) verification exercise.

In the statement shared on NCC's Facebook page on Friday, December 31, the commission revealed that the new deadline is March 31, 2022.

NIN will reveal identity of Internet users to FG - Pantami

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that the National Identification Number (NIN) will enable the federal government and security agencies to know the identity of internet users in the country.

It was reported that the minister stated that NIN will be the foundation of the economy and the security of the country.

Pantami made this assertion during the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, France.

FG says 180 million telephone lines linked with NIN

In what will surprise many people in the country, given its size, the executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbatta, has revealed the number of telephone lines now linked with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

According to him, over 180 million telephone lines are now linked. He disclosed on Tuesday, October 5, The Nation newspaper reports.

He said this following the capturing of over 60 million Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) database.

Source: Legit.ng