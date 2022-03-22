A Professor at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, M. A. Izibili, was kidnapped at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government of the state, on Sunday.

The professor alongside five others were kidnapped along Ubiaja-Ewatto road.

The lecturer, who is of the department of Philosophy, was reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony at Uromi alongside others when they were kidnapped.

The gunmen, who were said to have emerged from the bush, forced the vehicle of their victims to stop, before dragging them into the forest.

Source said the kidnappers of the lecturer are demanding N10 million ransom.

The Chairman, Ambrose Alli University of chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Cyril Onogbosele, confirmed the incident.

He said the lecturer was kidnapped between Ubiaja and Ewohimi, while returning to Ekpoma.

When contacted, the Edo state command public relations officer, SP Kontongs Bello, also confirmed the incident.

He said police were working round the clock to ensure that the victims were released unhurt.

