The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano was also released by the antigraft agency.

This is coming after the EFCC arrested Obiano around 8.30pm on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos as he was about to board a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States.

A few hours earlier he had handed over to Prof. Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State.

Details of why Obiano was arrested in the first place were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng