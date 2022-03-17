As Nigerians continue to react to the altercation between Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, Legit .ng learnt that when the wife of the former Anambra state governor approached Bianca, she questioned for being in that gathering.

Going further, Ebelechukwu was said to have mocked her that she never wanted them (his husband) to become the governor of the state. She ended up calling her a witch.

Irked with the statement, Bianca was said to have instantly slapped her and fight ensured between them at the high table.

Here is the conversation

"What are you doing here? Ebelechukwu Obiano asked Bianca Ojukwu.

“You said we will never win the governorship and here you are. You are a witch” Ebelechukwu Obiano told Bianca Ojukwu.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng