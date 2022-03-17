Hushpuppi reportedly stole over $400,000 inside US prison, Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted to the latest development concerning Instagram socialite, Ramo Abass, also known as Hushpuppi

Recall that he received fresh charges as US prosecutors submit court documents showing how he committed fraud from behind bars

According to many Nigerians in the reaction on social media, Hushpuppi has shown that he is a real criminal

Following reports that Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has again been indicted for laundering, Nigerians on social media are expressing their views.

Abbas, who is currently incarcerated in a California prison on charges of money laundering, purchased Economic Impact Payments (EIP) debit cards, used the EIP debit cards to launder more than $400,000 from inside US prison.

Hushpuppi reportedly stole over $400,000 inside US prison. Photo: @hushpuppi_officia

Source: Instagram

Andrew John Innocenti, the special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) monitoring Abbas made this revelation.

The FBI agent said Abbas took advantage of the privileges of US inmates to use a phone and the internet in private. He was monitored between March 7 and March 13.

He used the internet daily and was purchasing EIP debit cards from a cybercrime marketplace.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in their reaction said Abbas can never change because stealing has been ingrained in him.

Deji Adeyanjo, a renowned Nigerian activist n his reaction wrote:

"News that renowned fraudster, Hushpuppi reportedly stole over $400,000 from inside a US prison does not surprise me. Once a criminal, always a criminal.

"If there was ever doubt about his fraudulent acts, this confirmation right from inside the prison walls debunks all assumptions. I recall how he insulted me in several videos when I called him out few years ago. The FBI should add a new charge to his case.

"EFCC must go harder after all Yahoo Boys destroying the image of Nigeria. They are worst than Nigerian politicians. The Yahoo Boy industry in Nigeria is like organized mafia. They have influencers that even defend them."

Aza Wire

Can we now agree Hushpuppi is arguably the greatest Fraudster of our generation? Cus what he does can only be seen in movies.

Temitope Damilola Oduwole

"If this is true that means there are lots of lapses in US that someone in prison can still be committing fraud."

Emi Ikhatua

It's a blood something. I mean this nafollow come knowledge. He is gifted in defrauding skills. Just release him, employ him and learn from him how he does it to help boast your cyber security. That's all."

Police report links Abba Kyari with Hushpuppi

Meanwhile, Hushpuppi has been alleged to have close ties with embattled Nigeria cop, Abba Kyari.

According to a report released by the Nigerian Police, Hushpuppi was said to have wired the sum of N235, 120, 000 to Abba Kyari. It was gathered that Kyari was said to have made transfers of the funds he received in bits to his younger brother.

NDLEA links Abba Kyari to drug trafficking in fresh report. The embattled Abba Kyari has also been alleged to be involve in drug trafficking by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Source: Legit.ng