The game is getting tougher by the day, the battle is indeed not for the faint-hearted as the Kaduna 2023 elections draw near

This is as the Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a note of caution to his appointees and those holding positions in the state and would contest for his position

The number one man of Kaduna has asked those planning to run for office in the next general election to resign immediately

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has asked all political appointees and other public servants nursing political ambitions to resign on or before March 31, 2022, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor made this call through a circular by the secretary to the state government, Balarabe Abbas as seen by The Punch on Wednesday, March 16.

The circular reminded those concerned about the new electoral law which required appointees to resign their appointments as conditions to contest the forthcoming election.

This directive by the governor was issued after two of the closest allies of Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani and Mohammed Sani. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

The circular

According to the circular which was addressed to the senior special assistants, senior advisers, and other top government functionaries, affected officials must strictly comply with the directive.

It noted that the act provides that officers aspiring to contest political offices should resign 30 days before the party’s primary elections.

It stated:

“To this end, in compliance with the provision, all political appointees, and other public servants serving in the state government aspiring for political offices should submit their resignation letters to the SSG on or before 31st, March 2022."

2023: Sani declares ambition to contest Kaduna governorship election

Meanwhile, Senator Sani who is listed as a member of El-Rufai's core team has announced his interest to contest for the seat of governor in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, stated that Senator Sani made the declaration to run for the number one seat in Kaduna at the state's secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 15.

The lawmaker, while stating that he was at the party's secretariat to seek support for his political call to lead residents of the state, said the cooperation of the people and the party members would be appreciated.

