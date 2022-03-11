Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has openly backed the Igbo presidency

Obasanjo made his support known on Thursday, March 10, at his Abeokuta residence when Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, paid him a visit

The elder statesman maintained that the Igbo president would bring about peace and unity in the country

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again reiterated that it would gladden his heart to see a Southeasterner emerge as president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Obasanjo maintained that the time has come to bring total reconciliation to Nigeria by supporting a president of Southeast extraction to emerge in 2023.

He made this disclosure on Thursday, March 10, when the founder of New Nigeria Group (NNG) and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, paid him a visit in his Abeokuta, Ogun state country home, The Sun reports.

The politician paid a visit to former President, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library residence in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa

Source: Facebook

The former president said he also believes that there are a lot of things that Southeasterners can bring on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds the country together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship. That will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria."

He told Ohuabunwa that running for the office of the president of Nigeria was a tough job but expressed happiness that he (Ohuabunwa) has endured up till date and said he was looking forward to the final realisation of his vision to see Nigeria fully united and restored to a country that all Nigerians would be proud to call theirs.

100m pounds striker: 85-year-old Obasanjo wows Nigerians with football skills, scores as his team wins 4-2

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has participated in a novelty match played at the 5 Aside football pitch of the OlFormer President Olusegun Obasanjousegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to Channels TV, the event was part of activities marking his 85th birthday celebration.

Legit.ng gathers that the novelty match drew the presence of the 91-year-old President of Benin Republic Nicephore Soglo, a former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, among others sports enthusiasts.

Obasanjo commends Hope Uzodimma's developmental strides in Imo state

Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on the laudable developmental strides that Imo state is witnessing under his administration.

Obasanjo paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo state at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former president called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

Source: Legit.ng