The wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo, was in Maiduguri on Monday, March 7, to visit the North East Children’s Learning Centre, to mark Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s 65th birthday.

Mrs Osinbajo was received at the Maiduguri International Airport, by Borno state Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur and Borno’s First Lady, Dr Falmata Zulum, alongside top government officials and officials of the All Progressives Congress in the state, especially women.

The VP’s wife visited the North East Children’s Learning Centre and interacted with students most of whom were drawn from internally displaced persons’ camps across the North East, The Punch reports.

VP’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Borno's First Lady at the North East Children’s Centre on Monday, March 7. Photo credit: The Punch

The centre

The Centre is a donor-funded school initiated by her husband on the 8th of March, 2017, during his 60th birthday.

The school was designed to provide accommodation, feeding, healthcare and education to about 1,500 children orphaned by Boko Haram across the six states in the North East.

Activities of the day

She assessed the display of entrepreneurship skills by the children in different areas that included the making of robots, tailoring and other facilities.

The VP’s wife was presented with a special birthday cake, celebrating Prof. Osinbajo’s 65th birthday.

Borno first lady

Supported by the wife of the Borno State Governor and the children, Mrs Osinbajo cut the cake with gratitude to the children.

Dolapo's remark

Mrs Osinbajo in her remark during a gathering at the centre, said the children are so special and precious to her husband and entire family.

She also paid tribute to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his massive developmental efforts towards the state’s restoration.

In her welcome address, the wife of Borno State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, appreciated Mrs Osinbajo for her visit and contributions to sustaining the objectives of the North East Children’s Learning Centre in the last five years.

Dr Falmata thanked Mrs Osinbajo, her husband and donors who contributed towards the centre’s establishment, for their unquantifiable humanitarian support, noting that the education and general development of children cannot be left to the government alone.

The Borno First Lady sent the goodwill of the people of the state to Prof. Osinbajo on his 65th birthday.

