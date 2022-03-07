The embattled DCP Abba Kyari is in for a new battle with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

This is so the agency filed fresh charges against the 'Super Cop' and six others, an eighth-count criminal charge

Meanwhile, NDLEA’s director of legal services, Joseph Sunday, signed the charges, noting than the various offences are contrary to and punishable under various provisions of the NDLEA Act

On Thursday, March 3, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), filed an eighth-count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, and six others it alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, which the agency lodged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, were four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

NDLEA, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in illicit drugs worth 17.55 kilograms, Vanguard reports.

The suspended DCP, Abba Kyari is currently at the Federal high court Abuja for his arraignment on 8 count charge of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in illicit drugs. Photo credit: Tvcnewsng

Source: Facebook

The charges

It is equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of illicit drugs, The Nation added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Others

The duo of Umeibe and Ezenwanne was accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of illicit drugs into the country.

The NDLEA entered the charge against them, barely 24 hours after the Attorneys-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, okayed request for Kyari who hitherto headed the Police IRT, to be extradited to the United States of America, USA, to face trial over his alleged involvement with an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.

The AGF's position

Malami had in the extradition application he also brought before the court, claimed that no charge was pending against DCP Kyari in Nigeria.

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The embattled super cop is currently being detained by the NDLEA over alleged links.

Source: Legit.ng