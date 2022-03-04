In an incident that would be described as misuse of a firearm, a policeman killed six of his colleagues for intervening in 'family affairs'

According to reports, the erring officer had an issue with his wife neighbours tried to settle but he turned a deaf ear

Although the development has not been confirmed by the state police command, the erring officer has been nabbed and is currently being detained at the criminal investigative department

A police officer identified simply as Sergeant Bello has shot and killed at least six mobile police officers in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened inside the police college quarters of Borno Police headquarters in Maiduguri, on Friday, March 4.

A senior police officer told our correspondent that the errant officer is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

How it happened

A family source said the police sergeant had a misunderstanding with his wife and neighbours tried to intervene but he didn’t listen.

“He started shooting and threatened to kill everyone. Unfortunately, he shot people, but six mobile policemen died and two others are currently receiving treatment at Specialist Hospital.

“He razed down two blocks of eight rooms in the process and also shot his father-in-law.”

The police command in the state is yet to confirm the development, The New Telegraph also reported.

