PDP chieftain, Seye Eyitayo has said the Oyo state government runs a transparent and honest accountability system

Eyitayo made the comment while accusing the EFCC of witch-hunting officials of the state government

The PDP member also the move by the EFCC is a distraction to affect the performances of Governor Seyi Makinde

Ibadan - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Seye Eyitayo, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of witch-hunting the state government's officials.

Eyitayo alleged that the EFCC is carrying out the action because elections are around the corner, adding that the anti-graft commission wants to the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

The Bawa-led EFCC has been accused of harassing and intimidating Oyo government officials. Photo credit: EFCC

In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, March 2, Eyitayo said:

“The truth is that the EFCC has not brought any charges against the Oyo state government. They have harassed, intimidated, and hounded the Accountant General of the state and some other officials in the Accountant General’s office to give them information that they know they have no right to be requesting from the state government.

“They are asking for information about spending on the consolidated revenue fund, contingencies fund, and security vote.

“Is it not strange that there have been no statements from the EFCC on this matter? Instead, allegations were planted by a well-known propaganda news outlet.

“A so-called missing N9 billion of local government funds in a non-existent private account. But the opposition is running with the allegation as if this news outlet is now a mouthpiece of the EFCC.

“Come to think of it. For money to go missing, it must first be proved to have existed and someone should be making that claim. Who is the claimant in this matter?

“Also, the opposition is asking the state government to respond to the 'allegation' of missing N9 billion. The question is: allegation by whom? If the EFCC has a case, why have they not gone to court? Why have they not come out to say what the Accountant General is being charged with?

“The truth is that the EFCC cannot come out with any claims against the state government because they simply do not have any. And if they do, they will have to show how they got it. The law clearly states that the EFCC has to be invited into a case by an interested party. In this case, the interested party is the Oyo state House of Assembly.

“The EFCC knows that it is acting ultra vires and so it cannot speak.”

He added that it is not the EFCC’s job to probe the state government’s spending of consolidated revenue fund, contingencies fund, and security vote, stressing that the doctrine of separation of powers exists for this, among other reasons.

He further said the EFCC cannot usurp the powers of other agencies while claiming to be fighting corruption. They definitely have no powers to even investigate such a case.

He added:

“The law is clear and this is why the Oyo state government is being persecuted on two fronts.

“The EFCC makes a desperate attempt to create the illusion that they actually have a case against the Oyo state government by requesting documents regarding the consolidated revenue fund, contingencies fund, and security vote which they have no right to, while the press is recruited to spread a spurious trumped-up charge about missing LG funds.

“When these two 'stories' come together, it creates a perception that the Oyo state government has in some way something to hide.”

