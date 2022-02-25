Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Atahiru Jega, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to delay any further in appending his signature to the amended electoral bill;

since signing such bill into law would go a long way in enhancing the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s electoral process.

Jega stated this in an interactive session with the media on Wednesday, after delivering a keynote address at the World Peace and Understanding Day Symposium organised by the Rotary Club of Lagos to commemorate the 117th anniversary of Rotary.

He stated that though there were noticeable gaps in the bill, such should not prevent the president from signing the bill; since they could be addressed, after the bill must have been signed into law.

The immediate past INEC boss attributed the increasing apathy the nation’s electoral process had continued to attract, in the past few years, to the obvious flaws in the existing electoral law, which had not given many Nigerians the confidence to participate in the process.

“I think there is the need for the President to append his signature to the bill without wasting more time. I believe doing that would enhance the the confidence of many Nigerians, especially those that normally refuse to participate on the elections day, in the process.

PDP reveals what will happen in Nigeria if Buhari refuses to sign Electoral Bill

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the delay in signing the electoral act amendment bill into law by President Buhari is causing tension in the country.

This disclosure was made by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary, on Tuesday, February 22, at a media parley in Abuja.

The opposition party’s spokesman said the growing tension has the potential to cause violence, which might affect West Africa and other regions.

Source: Legit.ng