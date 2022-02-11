Breaking: Panic, Fear, Gunshots as 2 NURTW Factions Clash in Lagos
by Esther Odili
There was pandemonium in the Agbado area of the Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos State on Friday morning when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed in the area.
The Punch reports that road users and passersby scampered for safety when the two warring factions violently engaged each other.
Gunshots were also heard during the conflict over ticket collection at the parks.
Details later…
Source: Legit.ng