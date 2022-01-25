Yakubu Dogara has shared close details regarding his suspension by the Bauchi Emirate from bearing the traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi

In a post shared on his social media page, the former speaker of the 8th assembly disclosed that he is yet to receive any letter to the effect of his suspension

Dogara disclosed further that the accusations laid against him were untrue, adding that decision to share his own side of the story was to avoid public scrutiny

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has shared important details regarding his suspension by the Bauchi Emirate Council.

In a post shared on his Official Facebook page, Dogara disclosed that he has not received any letter of suspension and was never informed of any allegations of wrongdoing against the Emirate Council.

The ex-speaker of the 8th National Assembly affirmed that the accusations laid against him were untrue and he is ready to prove his innocence.

Finally! Former speaker Dogara opens up on his suspension by Bauchi Emirate, makes stunning revelation. Photo credit: @Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

He wrote and shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Yesterday, January 24, 2022, the Bauchi Emirate Council purportedly announced my suspension as Jakadan Bauchi. As of today, I am yet to be served with any letter of suspension and more tenuously, I was never informed that there was an allegation of wrong doing against me pending before the Emirate Council.

"Ordinarily, I wouldn't join issues with the Emirate Council because of the respect I have for both His Royal Highness and the Emirate Council. But because there is a ludicrous and legally inchoate criminal complaint filed against me and others by the Governor of Bauchi State and his money bag lackey who are at the centre of it all, I have decided to state my own side of the story as several well wishers and even the press have inundated me with request to respond to events of yesterday so that I am not convicted in the court of public opinion. "Thankfully, I have witnesses that this message were delivered and acknowledged."

The Nigerian politician who carried out a close examination on the letter of suspension as shared online added that the letter does not contain the real letterhead of Bauchi Emirate Council.

He stated further that he is ready to confront anyone in court over the matter.

Dogara accused of violence as Bauchi Emirate strips him of traditional title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Bauchi Emirate Council has suspended a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, from bearing the traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi.

The suspension followed the attack on the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, respectively on December 31, 2021 while on their way to Bogoro to grace the 21st Baba Gonto memorial lecture and book launch.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Monday, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, said the suspension was with immediate effect pending the determination of the matter before the court, where Dogara is standing trial among other suspects.

Emir of Bauchi leads all-female choir during a visit by ‘Matan Zumunta'

In January 2021, the Emir was seen leading a gospel song when a women group - ‘Matan Zumunta’ paid him a visit

The group is a popular women wing amongst Christians in northern Nigeria and they are known for rendering soul-lifting gospel songs.

The video was shared by Isa Gusau, the chief press secretary of Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum.

Source: Legit.ng