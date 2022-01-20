Breaking: Petrol price increase will push more Nigerians into poverty, Abdulsalami declares
by Aanu Adegun
General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), former Head of State, has warned against increase in the pump price of fuel.
Recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) had recommended that pump price should be pegged at N302 per litre.
The former Head of State who warned against such move disclosed this at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.
