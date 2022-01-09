The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has condemned the recent killings in Zamfara State, describing the banditry as horrific.

The Minister in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, stated this following the invasion of five communities and killing of over 200 people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

“This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried today due to the invasion by bandits.

“We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially the women and children.

“We sympathize with the government and people of Zamfara state in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead. We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace returns to the state and soon as possible”.

Source: Legit.ng