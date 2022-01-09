The clash over gold nuggets at Magama, a border village in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina state has claimed the lives of two soldiers and seven miners

According to the report, the illegal miners who were also armed had paid the soldiers a huge sum of money before they were allowed to start the mining

Following the discovery, the mining ring leaders were able to successfully run away with the nuggets, valued in conservative estimate at N70million

Daily Nigerian reports that the clash occurred on Wednesday, January 5, at about 6pm after the discovery of huge gold nuggets in one of the open-pit mines dug by the artisanal miners.

Numbering about 40, the illegal miners, who were also armed, paid the soldiers the sum of N500,000 per pit before they were allowed to start the mining.

Miners work at a mining site in Anka near Gusau, on December 4, 2019. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon / AFP

Source: Getty Images

How it happened

An insider who survived the clash told the newspaper that:

“When the soldiers saw the huge nuggets the miners discovered, they insisted that it be shared equally with them."

“When the miners insisted that they will not part with the nuggets or pay more — apart from the N2.5million they paid for the five pits — the soldiers started shooting the air.”

The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, is yet to confirm the development.

