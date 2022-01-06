The promise made by FG to replace the oil subsidy with a payment of N5,000 stipend each to 40 million citizens has continued to generate reactions from the various quarters in the country

Following this news, the NLC has reacted angrily to FG's decision over fuel price increment in the guise of subsidy removal and electricity price hike

Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's panel would be meeting with the NLC to deliberate matters arising

A panel chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress and other stakeholders to consider the proposed N5,000 transport palliative and other options aimed at ameliorating the effects of the planned subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this disclosure on Wednesday, January 5, while responding to questions by journalists at the public presentation of the 2022 budget, The Punch reports.

According to the minister, the federal government is determined to remove subsidy on petrol.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed says FG insists on full deregulation. Photo credit: Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

Ahmed added that the FG was set to comply with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to fully deregulate the prices of petroleum products.

Ahmed, who pointed out that the committee was set up to explore the various proposals, disclosed that the panel would resume deliberations after the New Year holiday to engage the NLC and accept its inputs.

