Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state was embarrassed by a chief superintendent of police

In reaction, the governor has called for calm and assured residents of the estate that a meeting would be scheduled regarding the matter

Meanwhile, the governor who was at the estate yesterday indicated an interest in finally meeting with the landowners

Lagos state- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Tuesday, January 4, visited residents protesting against the continuous presence of armed policemen in the Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of the state.

The Punch reports that Sanwo-Olu pleads for calm while assuring residents that a meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, with the judgment creditors, adding that representatives of the association and the police would also be involved.

The moment, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was defied openly by an unnamed Chief Superintendent of Police. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

He said:

“In the car, I spoke extensively with the IGP and with the Honourable Attorney-General and we have resolved all the issues. What we will see is that there will be a total stand down and tomorrow, around 11am, we will be inviting representatives of the judgment creditors.”

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to go about their lawful business, assuring that nobody would be harassed or their property touched.

