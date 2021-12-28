Osita Chidoka has expressed disappointment over the comment made by the minister of transportation Amaechi regarding funds Jonathan left in office

The former minister took to his official Facebook page to disclose the exact amount ex-president Jonathan handed over to the Buhari administration in 2015

The minister urged Ameachi and the APC government to focus on the job assigned by the people and stop the blame game

Anambra state- A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, says Nigeria’s ex-leader Goodluck Ebele Jonathan handed over $550billion economy to President Muhammadu Buhari, dismissing the claim of insufficient funds.

Chidoka faulted the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his claim that Jonathan, did not leave money in the treasury enough to sustain the country for three weeks.

In a post shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, on Tuesday, December 28, the PDP chieftain insisted that the Jonathan administration left a foreign reserve of $28.6 billion.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, had claimed that the funds left by Jonathan were not sufficient to last the new government for three weeks. Photo credit: Osita Chidoka

He also pointed out that the administration handed over to Buhari $5.6 billion Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited dividends and a 2015 budget of over N4 trillion along with a total of $2.2 billion in the Excess Crude Account.

Chidoka reminded Amaechi that he did not become a minister until six months after Jonathan left office, which he said made it necessary to provide the former Rivers governor with the facts.

In the statement titled, “Gov. Amaechi’s Statement on 2015 Foreign Reserve: Setting the Records Straight,” Chidoka said he was surprised and disappointed at comments made by the minister

He wrote:

"The Jonathan administration handed over a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) and a diversified economy.

"On May 29, 2015, President Jonathan left behind an economy with a stable currency, where the Naira exchanged for ₦199 to $1, and Nigeria had a single-digit inflation rate. Today, after 2406 days of the current administration headline inflation rate hovers above 15%.

"Under President Jonathan, the unemployment rate stood at 7.5% (better than European Union) today. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, six and half years after Governor Amaechi's government came in, unemployment is 33%.

"Minister Amaechi and the APC government should stop this perennial blame game and focus on redeeming its tattered image by signing the electoral bill passed by a legislature it controls."

