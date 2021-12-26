South African Bishop, Desmond Tutu, a giant in the fight against apartheid in South Africa has died at the age of 90

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa confirmed the death of the Anti-apartheid Bishop in a statement issued on Sunday, December 26

Meanwhile, before his demise, Tutu was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system

In what would be described as a piece of sad news, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate whose pro-Black activist voice helped to end the apartheid regime in South Africa, has died aged 90.

Daily Independent reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa announced the death of the veteran cleric, on Sunday, December 26 through a statement.

Former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu takes up his position as Visiting Professor in Post Conflict Societies at Kings College London, January 14, 2004. Photo credit: Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa bemoaned:

"Tutu’s death marked another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Tutu was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system, Daily Trust added.

