President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the bandits terrorising the country would soon meet their waterloo

The president made this declaration on Monday, October 18, in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu

Reacting to the killings in Sokoto on Sunday, October 17, Buhari said that reality would soon dawn on the bandits harder than ever before

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that there won't be any hiding place for the bandits rampaging in some parts of the country.

The president was reacting to the killing of over 30 people in Goronyo, Sokoto state, on Sunday, October 17, by bandits, saying “the clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking as you will no longer have a place to hide.”

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president said, “the days of the bandits are indeed numbered because the military capabilities of our forces are being boosted by the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment.”

According to him, the bandits are living in the fool’s paradise of invincibility, saying that reality will soon dawn on them harder than ever before.

He added that the bandits are currently under desperate pressures because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

He appealed to all Nigerians “not to despair because this administration is determined more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity human of life.”

Soldiers gun down over 40 bandits in northwest region

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko, acting director, Defence Media Operation, on Thursday, October 14, disclosed that Nigerian troops carried out operations in forests within Sokoto and Kaduna states killing over 40 bandits in the process.

It was reported that he spoke at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, while giving updates to journalists on the activities of troops across all theatres of operations between Friday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 13.

He also revealed how several structures which served as bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed, adding that the operations became imperative in order to ensure that impending security threats are forestalled across the country.

